Advertisement

Mavericks win on Opening Night

Men and Women beat Colorado Christian to open the season
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Women

Opening night will be with empty stands, no yelling and no cheering. But the reigning champs were able to take care of business Friday night. Senior, Natalie Bortles lead tonight with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. The Mavs led the night by as much as 18 points but it didn’t mean they didn’t make any mistakes. The Mavs turned the ball over ten times, four by Sierra McNicol and five of them came in the fourth quarter. All- American, Daniela Turner snagged 20 points and 8 rebounds

Mavs held on to this one, 75-61, they will host MSU Denver Saturday at 5:30 PM.

Men

The men’s team opened the season with a dominant 80-60 win over visiting CCU Friday night. Friday’s win make that six in a row vs the the Cougars. After a bit of a slow start, the Mavs found their groove with David Rico, Reece Johnson and Ethan Menzies. They ended the first half up by eight points.

Ethan Menzies had a career night for the Mavs racking up a game high 26-points, 7 rebounds and a block. He was 11-of-16 from the field, had one 3 pointer and was flawless from the 3 point line.

The men will also host MSU Denver on Saturday, after the women at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Deborah Tomlinson
COLD CASE: GJPD solves 45-year-old homicide case involving Deborah Tomlinson
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Downtown Grand Junction expands outdoor dining
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Jimmie Dean Duncan has been identified as Deborah Tomlinson's murderer.
Deborah Tomlinson murder case solved after 45 years
10-year-old Colorado girl ‘safely located’ says CBI

Latest News

Montana Training Camp
Local woman earns National Directors’ Chair & hopes to empower women to skydive
Grand Junction Rockies here to stay, to join MLB Partner League
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
CHSAA State Football Championship Weekend, presented by Friends of Football
Live streams for Round 1 of the State Football Playoffs