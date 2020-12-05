Mavericks win on Opening Night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Women

Opening night will be with empty stands, no yelling and no cheering. But the reigning champs were able to take care of business Friday night. Senior, Natalie Bortles lead tonight with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. The Mavs led the night by as much as 18 points but it didn’t mean they didn’t make any mistakes. The Mavs turned the ball over ten times, four by Sierra McNicol and five of them came in the fourth quarter. All- American, Daniela Turner snagged 20 points and 8 rebounds

Mavs held on to this one, 75-61, they will host MSU Denver Saturday at 5:30 PM.

Men

The men’s team opened the season with a dominant 80-60 win over visiting CCU Friday night. Friday’s win make that six in a row vs the the Cougars. After a bit of a slow start, the Mavs found their groove with David Rico, Reece Johnson and Ethan Menzies. They ended the first half up by eight points.

Ethan Menzies had a career night for the Mavs racking up a game high 26-points, 7 rebounds and a block. He was 11-of-16 from the field, had one 3 pointer and was flawless from the 3 point line.

The men will also host MSU Denver on Saturday, after the women at 7:30pm.

