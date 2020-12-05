Advertisement

Mesa Valley teachers association holds walk-in at Palisade High School

The Mesa Valley Education Association organized a walk-in this morning at palisade High School
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Valley Education Association organized a walk-in this morning at Palisade High School. The event was held to serve as a reminder that teachers have been working extra hard throughout the pandemic.

“This is an action of solidarity and support for ourselves and for our fellow teachers,” said Rick Peterson, president of the MVEA. “A quick little something to share as a group, trying to keep things under control with masks and a little bit of distance.”

Teachers at Palisade High School met outside the building, before walking into the school together at a safe distance. Teachers have had to navigate unprecedented circumstances this year, sometimes working from home for months at a time. While they might sometimes feel under-appreciated, plenty of people in the community recognize how hard school staff have working.

“I have several friends who are teachers and they work long hours and they’re not looking for people to appreciate them,” explained Nicholas Bradford, a Grand Junction resident and former school teacher. “They do it because they care about the kids. I think already teachers just take it upon themselves to basically overwork themselves, so now with these changes it’s made life that much harder.”

The teachers association is already planning their next walk-in, potentially as early as next week.

“We’re looking at maybe doing another one next week just as a continuation,” Peterson said. “We [want to] build up our own sense of community, because during this time it’s especially important to do that.”

