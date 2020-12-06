Grand Junction Police Department toy drive receives record amount of donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, the Grand Junction Police Department held their annual toy drive outside the Mesa Mall Target. Donations were accepted between 10 a.m and 2 p.m., and by the end of the day, two tactical vehicles were filled entirely with toys. Event organizers believe this is the most successful event in the toy drive’s history.

“It was the greatest response that I’ve seen in my six years being involved with this event,” says GJPD Outreach Specialist Heidi Davidson. “The need is expected to be as great as its ever been, and our community has responded to that.”

Two SWAT trucks were parked outside Target, while in previous years the event only provided one tactical vehicle. Yet in just four hours, both large vehicles were filled with toys, as donations came pouring in from people of all ages.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said Brett Boyer, a member of the GJPD Community Resource Unit. “It’s been a mix of everybody, young and old. We had a young female who donated using her own allowance money to buy toys this year.”

The event also allowed SWAT team members to interact with community members, something that is not part of their daily routine.

“Typically when you see a tactical vehicle out in the community, people think crisis,” Davidson explained. “This is an opportunity for operators, who have families themselves, to do something positive and to associate these tools and resources with doing good in the community.”

In a year where many people need gifts more than ever before, the toy drive was able to gather a record amount of donations. There are other Toys For Tots drop-off locations across the valley, which can be found at mesacounty-co.toysfortots.org.

