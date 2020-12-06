Orchard Mesa Car Crashes

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KKCO) -

Two car crashes in Orchard Mesa happened at the same intersection of B ½ Road and Arlington Drive just 30 minutes apart on Friday night.

The first crash occurred around 9:30 P.M. when an SUV rolled into a ditch.

Grand Junction Police and Fire Departments responded and were removed the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital and later cited for a D.U.I.

30 minutes later around 10 P.M., while the vehicle was being removed from the ditch, an SUV and car collided at the same intersection. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

GJPD and GJFD are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.