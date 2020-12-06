Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Colorado girl ‘safely located’ says CBI
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Pitkin County requiring visitors to sign negative coronavirus test affidavit
The Mesa Valley Education Association organized a walk-in this morning at palisade High School
Mesa Valley teachers association holds walk-in at Palisade High School
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Orchard Mesa Car Crashes
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
Downtown Grand Junction business break-ins
In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out