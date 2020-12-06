Western Slope Harley Owners Group holds “stuff the trucks” event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday and Saturday, the Western Slope Harley Owners Group hosted their annual toy run at Grand Junction Harley Davidson. The event had a different look than previous years, as COVID-19 restrictions canceled the traditional parade that accompanies the toy run. However, the event still drew as many donations as previous years across the two days.

Instead of the usual motorcycle parade, this event was simply a toy drop-off. The Western Slope HOG partners with Toys For Tots and The Salvation Army to help deliver these donations throughout the valley.

“We’ve worked with Salvation Army for 41 years,” explains Sharon Grant, director of the Western Slope HOG chapter. “It’s usually a parade where bikers throughout the community decorate their bikes and load up toys. It’s a little bit different today due to the COVID restrictions, but we still wanted to make a positive influence in our community and help needy children get some toys on Christmas morning.”

While the event was held in-person on Friday and Saturday only, the Western Slope Harley Owners Group has been accepting donations for the past few weeks. The toys are aimed towards an age range of infants to 17 year olds. The event accepted all donations, regardless of size or substance.

“We’ll take stuffed animals, bicycles, et cetera, really anything,” Grant said. “We just want to help the children have a happy Christmas morning –– that’s our goal.”

