Colorado First Gentleman hospitalized due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms

Governor Polis drove the First Gentleman to the hospital over the weekend
By Calvin Corey
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
DENVER, (KKCO) - Eight days after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Race has been taken to the hospital.

Tonight First Gentleman Marlon Reis started experiencing slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath. I took him to the hospital for review and treatment.

This move comes after he was experiencing a worsening cough and shortness of breath.

Governor Polis, who also tested positive for the virus at the end of November, is not feeling any additional symptoms.

