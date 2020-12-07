Colorado First Gentleman hospitalized due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms

DENVER, (KKCO) - Eight days after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Race has been taken to the hospital.

Tonight First Gentleman Marlon Reis started experiencing slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath. I took him to the hospital for review and treatment. Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Sunday, December 6, 2020

This move comes after he was experiencing a worsening cough and shortness of breath.

Governor Polis, who also tested positive for the virus at the end of November, is not feeling any additional symptoms.

