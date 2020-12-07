Advertisement

Former wrestler Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020
(CNN) – President Donald Trump will award former wrestler and coach Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor, given to people who’ve made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

A statement from the White House called Gable “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

This will be the second medal awarded in less than a week.

Trump awarded legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Colorado health officials place first order for COVID-19 vaccines

