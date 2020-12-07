Rollover near First Street and Orchard Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

One person is in serious condition after rolling over in a driveway.

After hitting a median and losing control, a truck and trailer rolled onto a driveway of a home near First Street and Orchard Avenue in Grand Junction around 10 P.M. on Saturday night; First Street was blocked off for over 3 hours.

Two men were transported to the hospital.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

