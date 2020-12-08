Cruise of Lights
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Saturday night the ‘Cruise of Lights,’ took place around North Avenue to encourage people to donate toys for a good cause.
The event was hosted by Sugar and Ice and drew in hundreds of participants with the incentive of free hot cocoa and cookies with a toy or money donation to the Center for Children.
Approximately 500 people showed up around 5:30 P.M. and decorated motorcycles, trucks and trailers in lights.
Sugar and Ice is continuing to accept donations.
