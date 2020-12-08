Downtown Grand Junction businesses react to vandalism

Advertisement

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Downtown Grand Junction businesses big and small were hit with another loss on Saturday morning, a vandalism that hit approximately ten businesses, “I had walked up, I noticed that our windows had been broken, and my first like thought was ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know what’s going to be in there, like I don’t know what I’m going to come in and find,’” says Jennasea Licata, employee at The Main Page.

The series of break-ins left some stunned when they walked in to open on Saturday morning, “I was definitely shaking, I was pretty scared. Nothing like that has ever happened to me before.

I wasn’t really sure what to do or react so my first thought of course like call the police,” said Licata. 40-year-old Robert Brannon was arrested on several charges including resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Businesses he is associated with for the crime include, A Robin’s Nest, ANB Bank, Alpine Bank and Legacy Mutual Mortgage. “It makes me really angry, you know, I do not understand the mindset of someone that would deliberately do something like that,” says Betty Bulla Owner, Mama’s Treasures.

The investigation is ongoing with the Grand Junction Police Department.

