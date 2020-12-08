Advertisement

Hotel Maverick's Devil's Kitchen introduces 'snow globe' dining

Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining
Hotel Maverick’s Devil’s Kitchen introduces ‘snow globe’ dining(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:46 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Restaurants all over are thinking of unique ways to expand seating while maintaining COVID restrictions, Hotel Maverik’s Devil’s Kitchen is doing just that in the holiday spirit with six snow globes on their patio that people can dine in.

Each globe can fit up to six people and is equipped with blankets, a heater, and a string of lights around the edges that light up the globe at night.

The restaurant says the globes have been in high demand from when they were first put up, just last week.

“We’re just very excited to have the snow globes and the support of CMU and Charlestown to be able to use these for outside and to bring it to the community to share with them,” says Tracy Johnson Food & Beverage Director, Devil’s Kitchen.

Each one is sanitized after every use.

