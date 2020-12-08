Pearl Harbor anniversary hits home for Western Slope veterans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, 79 years after the World War II bombing at a U.S. naval base in Hawaii.

December 7th is an especially important day at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. Many World War II veterans are treated at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, including Ruth Karn, who formerly served in the Navy. The Pearl Harbor bombing changed Karn’s life, as it motivated her to enlist within weeks.

“It was a scary day because we didn’t know how far they would get before our men and women got going,” recalls Karn. “You wondered if they’re going to get close to your house, if you would have to hide somewhere.”

Karn attended bootcamp in The Bronx, New York, before being stationed in the Great Lakes. She first began serving in 1942, and was still enlisted when the war ended three years later. She also encourages young women to enlist, saying it is a great opportunity regardless of your desired occupation. s

Karn says the events of December 7th, 1941 changed her life.

