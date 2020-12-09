Advertisement

Homeschool students connect through pen pal exchange

Students at Peaceful Mountain Academy are ditching electronics and exchanging letters with...
Students at Peaceful Mountain Academy are ditching electronics and exchanging letters with their peers.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:04 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year many students weren’t able to attend school in person, but the pandemic hasn’t stopped Peaceful Mountain Academy in Ridgway from connecting with peers the old fashioned way.

The pen pal exchange program, which began just before Thanksgiving is just one of the many ways teacher Mae Collier has implemented learning in a fun way.

Using a Waldorf based program, her homeschool teaching style has her four students learning how to bake and even make bird houses in shop class.

Using Facebook, she found four other homeschool students in Eastern and Western Colorado to exchange letters with which they hope to meet in person in Denver once it’s safe to do so.

”A big part of it is using really good handwriting. Also, how to write a letter that’s important. You’ll need it for your entire life. You need to know how to write to other people. We’re also doing it through email so we’re learning how to do an appropriate email,” said teacher, Mae Collier.

So far, one of her students has received a response letter back.

If you’re interested in joining in on the exchange you can connect with Mae and her classroom on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/peacefulmountainacademy/.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope West brings ‘Whoville’ to Grand Junction
Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff’s Office speak out
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Winery
Governor requests disaster declaration, wineries to get help
Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis