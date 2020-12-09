Homeschool students connect through pen pal exchange

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year many students weren’t able to attend school in person, but the pandemic hasn’t stopped Peaceful Mountain Academy in Ridgway from connecting with peers the old fashioned way.

The pen pal exchange program, which began just before Thanksgiving is just one of the many ways teacher Mae Collier has implemented learning in a fun way.

Using a Waldorf based program, her homeschool teaching style has her four students learning how to bake and even make bird houses in shop class.

Using Facebook, she found four other homeschool students in Eastern and Western Colorado to exchange letters with which they hope to meet in person in Denver once it’s safe to do so.

”A big part of it is using really good handwriting. Also, how to write a letter that’s important. You’ll need it for your entire life. You need to know how to write to other people. We’re also doing it through email so we’re learning how to do an appropriate email,” said teacher, Mae Collier.

So far, one of her students has received a response letter back.

If you’re interested in joining in on the exchange you can connect with Mae and her classroom on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/peacefulmountainacademy/.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.