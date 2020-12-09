Advertisement

House fire on C 1/2 Road

House Fire
House Fire(Dave Jones)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:41 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Tuesday Night at 9:06 pm, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2800 block of C 1/2 Rd.

A neighbor called it in and said that a seemingly abandoned house was on fire down the road.

When crews arrived, they found the house completely engulfed in flames and attacked the fire from the outside of the home.

The crews remained onsite until 12:15am and were able to keep the fire from spreading to brush in the area or surrounding houses.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire. The fire department is still investigating to find out the cause of the fire.

