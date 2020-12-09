West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire at a West Virginia chemical plant that shook surrounding homes killed one person while injuring three others.

It happened Tuesday night at the Chemours property site in Belle.

Chemours says the incident occurred at Optima Chemicals, which is a tenant on the property.

Four people were reported injured initially, but Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said one person later died.

The victim’s family identified him as plant worker John Gillenwater of Hurricane.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says the fire was put out and an order for residents in the area to remain indoors was lifted early Wednesday.

