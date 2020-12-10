Advertisement

Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - Customers at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota filled their karma buckets, as well as their bellies, over the weekend.

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind them.

“It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, ‘Let’s keep it going,’” said Sandra Quam, the shop’s assistant manager.

Good Samaritans spent about $10,000 “paying it forward.”

“We had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” Quam said.

The chain lasted from Thursday until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

