Toys for Tacos

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:06 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The warmth of the season is here and Academy Mortgage is hoping to bring the spirit of giving with the incentive of tacos.

The ‘Toys for Tacos’ event was held at Sherwood Park on Wednesday and had the support of the Grand Junction Fire Department during the event.

The mortgage company partnered with the Salvation Army to kick-off their Toys for Tots drive.

“So with COVID-19 this year, a lot of families were effected, in fact, the Salvation Army had an all-time high record of people signing up to help get help from the Salvation Army themselves to help fulfill their kids’ Christmas, so this year we really wanted to step up and try to get as much help as we could for them,” says Kevin Cordova, senior mortgage loan officer, Academy Mortgage.

A total of 99 toys were donated.

This is the second year for the taco-themed toy drive, and they plan to continue it in the coming years.

