Advertisement

GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced

GJFD
GJFD(Credit: Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A family has been temporarily displaced from their Redlands area home following a house fire that broke out early Friday morning.

The Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) responded just before 7 to the home that sits off of Broadway just south of the Redlands Community Church.

No injuries were reported, as the two residents were able to escape the home, as well as their three dogs.

The GJFD reports that crews found light smoke coming from the attic of the home, and upon entrance, crews found an active fire in the attic and walls of the home. The home received significant damage.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
CSP, By. David Jones
Multiple accidents on Highway 50

Latest News

26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Boardfox Games and Coffee pays it forward to local downtown servers.
Local business pays it forward
Mesa County was forced to cancel the in-person performance due to rising COVID-19 case numbers
Nutcracker Ballet goes virtual this winter
Around one inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
Snowfall expected across Mesa County on Saturday
Colorado Mesa University celebrates an in person graduation ceremony despite the COVID-19...
Colorado Mesa University hosts in person graduation