Advertisement

Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harrison Ford will be putting on his fedora and cracking his whip once again.

Disney announced on Twitter that the 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Slated for release in July 2022, the film will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ford, also revered for his Han Solo character in Star Wars, told Parade magazine earlier this year that he was not an overnight success, noting he spent 15 years as a struggling actor before he achieved any real, noticeable accomplishments.

Ford says his goals for the new Indiana Jones movie are just as ambitious as for the first one.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
CSP, By. David Jones
Multiple accidents on Highway 50
GJFD
GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced

Latest News

In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March.
Disney Plus announces new content and price hike coming in March
Disney Plus announces new content and a price hike coming in March