Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff’s Office speak out

Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
Infected inmates at Mesa County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about poor jail conditions.
By Samantha Johns
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As COVID-19 cases increase at an alarming rate in Mesa County according to Mesa County Public Health, infected inmates are speaking out.

Currently there are 400 inmates and 21 active cases with majority of them being female inmates.

While they can’t isolate every positive case keeping those who do have COVID separated between violent and non-violent offenders has been a challenge.

Carlita Gochis, the mother of inmate Deziree Fisher worries for her daughter’s life in custody as she hasn’t been able to bond out.

”I believe that if they don’t get some of them people out of that jail some of them people are gonna die, guaranteed,” said Carlita Gochis, mother of inmate Deziree Fisher.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new dashboard on their website to keep family members updated on cases in the jail. They’ll continue to update those numbers if any more cases are detected.

Hope is on the horizon: Vaccine rollout plan announced by Governor Polis