Advertisement

Multiple accidents on Highway 50

CSP, By. David Jones
CSP, By. David Jones (KJCT)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Multiple accidents were reported on Highway 50 near mile marker 47 on Friday morning.

None of the accidents seem to be very serious at this point. There is one accident where someone was transported to the hospital, but Colorado State Patrol said that they do not believe the person was in serious condition.

None of the accidents are currently blocking any of the roads.

Colorado State Patrol also said that they cannot confirm why there are so many crashes, but due to the high volume of accidents being reported they believe it has to do with the icy and snowy road conditions.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
A controversial topic amid the pandemic-- to wear a mask or not. A new petition titled,...
Petition to enforce the mask mandate in the Mesa Mall
Photo of the monolith at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort
Mysterious monolith shows up on western Colorado ski resort
GJFD
GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced

Latest News

26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Boardfox Games and Coffee pays it forward to local downtown servers.
Local business pays it forward
Mesa County was forced to cancel the in-person performance due to rising COVID-19 case numbers
Nutcracker Ballet goes virtual this winter
Around one inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
Snowfall expected across Mesa County on Saturday
Colorado Mesa University celebrates an in person graduation ceremony despite the COVID-19...
Colorado Mesa University hosts in person graduation