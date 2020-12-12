Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:29 AM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
CSP, By. David Jones
Multiple accidents on Highway 50
GJFD
GJFD responds to house fire in Redlands, family temporarily displaced
Around one inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
Snowfall expected across Mesa County on Saturday

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington
Big news from the CDC on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but experts say it's too soon to let your...
Vaccine timeline: When could you get it?
Carol Sutton arrives at the World Premiere of "Poms" on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.
New Orleans stage and screen actor Carol Sutton dies at 76
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
The Latest: US leads world with 16 million cases of virus
A CDC committee voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pandemic landmark: Vaccine approved in US