GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect

26-year-old Jacob Pierce
By Goldene Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are searching for a known suspect involved in the kidnapping of an adult woman.

26-year-old Jacob Pierce is wanted on several warrants, including 2nd-degree kidnapping, theft, and criminal impersonation, police say.

On Dec. 11 at around 11:30 a.m., GJPD was informed about a car in the area of 24 3/4 Rd and Highway 6 and 50 matching the description of a wanted vehicle.

Upon officers’ arrival, Pierce fled the scene in the car. A short car chase followed. Pierce ended up crashing into a power box near Patterson and Orchard Avenue on First Street. He then fled on foot.

Nearby schools were put into a shelter in place.

As of Dec. 11, police are still searching for Pierce.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him. If you hear anything suspicious, call non-emergency dispatch.

