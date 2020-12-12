Advertisement

Snowfall expected across Mesa County on Saturday

Around one inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
Around one inch of snow is expected to accumulate.
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is snow in the forecast for Saturday, with around one inch expected to accumulate in most of Mesa County. The City of Grand Junction has started preparing for what could be a dangerous weekend on the roads.

While the forecast predicts roughly an inch of snow, the city is preparing for more than that. The last snowfall in the valley came on November 9th. While only an inch was forecast that day, between four to six inches of snow accumulated across the valley.

More important than the amount of snowfall is whether road temperatures stay above freezing.

“As long as the road stays above freezing, we’re not too worried about it,” says Darren Starr, Grand Junction’s Manager of Streets. “When those temperatures drop below the freezing point, then you start getting ice and black ice and slick roads. That causes problems.”

The city has eight snowplow trucks ready to go, though they don’t expect to utilize all of them this weekend. Residents in the area are advised not to drive on Saturday if they don’t have to, which will allow trucks to clear the snow more easily.

Those who choose to drive this weekend are urged to use extra caution while on the roads.

