Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

