Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections

Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

After having to cancel their Christmas party due to COVID-19 the Western Slope Pickelball Club decided it was a great time to give back.

The Western Slope Pickelball Club set up spots at the Fruita Recreation Center, Lincoln Park, and in Palisade to collect both food for Food Bank of the Rockies and Toys for Mesa County Toys for Tots.

Cars stopped by in a drive-thru style drop-off to donate on Saturday.

“There’s a terrible need right now, I mean, the economies in the dumps, people are out of their jobs and there’s just a lot of less fortunate people that need help right now,” says Mike Fortner Board Member, Western Slope Pickleball Club.

This is the first year the club has done the event.

