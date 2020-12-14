Colorado receives first doses of vaccines

DENVER, (KKCO) - Dec. 14 will go down in history in Colorado as the state received its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Polis signed off on the shipment that arrived at the state’s lab early Monday morning and was joined by CDPHE incident commander Scott Bookman, Guard & Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State of Colorado Lead Epidemiologist, Brigadier General Scott Sherman, Dir. of Joint Vaccine Task Force and the Colorado National Guard.

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Colorado! I’m at the CDPHE State Lab to personally monitor the first vaccines being delivered Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, December 14, 2020

The Governor headed to Fort Collins on Monday afternoon, where it was there that frontline health care workers received the first vaccinations in the state.

Deliveries will continue across Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, Colorado is set to receive nearly 47,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is great news for our health care workers and those at highest risk in our state & the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Governor Polis. “This vaccine is an amazing scientific triumph for humanity and the distribution which starts today is a historic undertaking.”

