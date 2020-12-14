Advertisement

Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday

Obamacare signups are approaching.
Obamacare signups are approaching.(Source: healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal government.

Open enrollment in 36 states for healthcare.gov ends Tuesday.

According to federal data, nearly 4 million chose Obamacare plans as of Dec. 5.

The enrollment takes place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the health reform law.

The Trump Administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

They say the individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress trimmed the penalty for not having health insurance to nothing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said the law doesn’t have to be thrown out entirely even if a provision is found to be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Colorado will receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution as some people remain skeptical
District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work.
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS hold event as health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Company targeted by vote fraud claims strikes back at Trump