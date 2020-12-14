Advertisement

Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

It’s a special version of his song ‘Holy’
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a special charity Christmas single.

The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other health care staff working in the British capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart.

Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities.

The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, not him, and it eventually won the top spot on the singles chart. The star then travelled to London and presented them with their charity award.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” said Bieber, 26. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Colorado will receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution as some people remain skeptical
District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work.
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS hold event as health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Company targeted by vote fraud claims strikes back at Trump