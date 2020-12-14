Advertisement

Monumental Beer Works holds holiday ornament decoration promotion

Reservations filled up earlier in the week, as participants had to register for a certain time...
Reservations filled up earlier in the week, as participants had to register for a certain time slot.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an ornament decoration event today, while adhering to social distancing protocols. Reservations for the event sold out earlier this week.

The cost was $15 to take part in the event. Participants received ornaments, materials, and a beer as part of their starter kit. The promotion was advertised as family-friendly, so hot chocolate was given out for non-drinkers and kids.

“Whether it be beer, wine, or spirits, or even non-alcoholic traditional seasonal drinks, I think any time we come together, food or drink is involved,” explains Brian Fischer, who helped host the event as part-owner of Monumental Beer Works. “To combine [drinks and ornaments] is quite natural.”

Participants had to reserve a time slot, which helped avoid large crowds from gathering throughout the day. It was Monumental Beer Works’ first ornament decoration event, as they opened earlier this year. Fischer says the bar does plan on holding this promotion every winter during the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Jacob Pierce
GJPD searching for alleged kidnapping suspect
Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
Colorado will receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution as some people remain skeptical
District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona...
Grand Junction High School, West Middle School, and Pomona Elementary School in shelter in place
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections

Latest News

Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
Colorado will receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution as some people remain skeptical
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots and Food Bank Collections
Toys for Tots and Food Bank Collections