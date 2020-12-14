Advertisement

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine begins distribution as some people remain skeptical

Colorado will receive nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday.
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield officially approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for widespread distribution in the United States.

Doses of the vaccine were shipped to all 50 states on Sunday. Some states will begin administering the shot to high-risk individuals and health care workers beginning on Monday. Colorado will receive just under 50,000 doses in the first shipment, with another delivery of nearly 100,000 doses expected by next week.

The vaccine will be distributed in three phases across the state, with the general public expected to have access to the shot by summer, at the latest. While the vaccine is considered to be nearly 95% effective, many people remain skeptical about taking the shot.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” says Jennifer Jurgens, a District 51 school teacher who oversees special education. “Whatever I can do to protect myself and my students who are medically fragile and vulnerable is really important to me. I just need to do more research into the effects –– I do worry that we don’t know much about side effects yet.”

While side effects are possible after taking the vaccine, it is unclear how common these reactions will be. Statistics should become more readily available once the vaccine is administered throughout the country. According to a National Geographic survey, 61 percent of Americans say they are likely to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.

Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
Toys for Tots & Food Bank Collections

