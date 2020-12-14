Advertisement

Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Southaven police say a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning is now in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E. Police said he was around two years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Hours later following numerous tips and with help from the FBI, police say they identified the boy and had one of the suspects in custody.

Police say surveillance video near the Goodwill captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

The suspect in the blacktop and bottoms was arrested in Shelby County. Police are not releasing their names or possible charges at this time.

The man reportedly resisted arrest after he was found at a Kroger, ramming into deputy cars.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

Meanwhile, police say the boy is well and being taken care of.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

