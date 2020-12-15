CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman rescues dog from sea foam in Australia
GOLD COAST, Australia (CNN) - A rescue mission unfolded on camera after a dog got lost in a layer of sea foam.
An Australian meteorologist was a minute from going on air in front of the thick layer of foam when a woman jumped in calling for her dog, Hazel.
Several bystanders, including the meteorologist, began to help the woman search.
Fortunately, the search ended quickly as a bystander helped the woman pull Hazel up and out of the sea foam.
Coastlines along eastern Australia are being battered as a powerful storm barrels through the area.
