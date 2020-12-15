Grand Junction family loses pets and Christmas presents in garage fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A family in Grand Junction is without Christmas presents after their garage caught fire over the weekend.

The Ussery family says they left gifts in the garage which were damaged because of the fire. Their goats and two dogs also died in the fire.

This happened late Sunday evening in the 2500 block of D Road. Luckily, the family who lived in the home were all able to escape with no injuries.

“We save up to get our girls those Christmas presents, we worked our butts off to try and get those for them, and we finally made that happen, and due to the fire, we lost them,” says Crystal Ussery.

The home had minor damage and the family was temporarily displaced. No word yet on what caused the fire. The family has set up a GoFundMe and it can be found here.

