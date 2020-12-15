Advertisement

FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

U.S. officials Tuesday authorized the rapid coronavirus test which can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents another important — though incremental — step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options.

The agency’s action allows the test to be sold in places like drugstores “where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement.

Regulators granted emergency use for a similar test last month, but that one requires a doctor’s prescription.

Initial supplies of the over-the-counter test will be limited. Australian manufacturer Ellume said it expects to produce 3 million tests next month before ramping up production over the first half of 2021.

A company spokesperson said the test will be priced around $30 and be available at pharmacies and online. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be facing a surprise during their...
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be faced with a surprise during their next visit to Community Hospital

Latest News

Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Breaking a sedentary lifestyle during COVID
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students...
Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge