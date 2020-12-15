Advertisement

Grand Junction Area Realtor Association fundraises for Salvation Army

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction realtors are coming together to fundraise for the Salvation Army.

Every year the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association fills angel tree tags. This year, they’ve filled nearly 600 angel tags.

They fundraise to give toys to kids and also gifts to seniors. So far their overall contribution is around $45,000 with more donations still pouring in.

Realtors say the Salvation Army still has a lot of needs, including food donations. In addition to the angel tags, they try to gift each family with a box of food.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be facing a surprise during their...
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be faced with a surprise during their next visit to Community Hospital

Latest News

GJ Realtors Fundraise for Salvation Army
Gj Realtors Fundraise for Salvation Army
GJ realtors fundraise for Salvation Army
Grand Junction Realtors Fundraise for Salvation Army
Grand Junction family loses pets and Christmas presents in garage fire
Garage Fire Kills Pets, Destroys Xmas Presents
Weekend House Fire Destroys Xmas Presents