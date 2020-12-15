Advertisement

Justices order review of Colorado, New Jersey worship limits

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain...
Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered lower federal courts in Colorado and New Jersey to reexamine state restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

The high court’s unsigned decisions did not rule that limits imposed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were improper. But they did throw out federal district court rulings that rejected challenges to the limits.

The High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado sued Polis, while a Catholic priest and a rabbi challenged the restrictions in New Jersey.

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. The high court subsequently ordered a new look at California worship service restrictions that had been challenged.

Colorado told the justices last week that it had amended a public health order “to remove capacity limits from all houses of worship at all times in response to this Court’s recent decisions.”

That should have settled the matter because “there is no reason to think Colorado will reverse course—and so no reason to think Harvest Church will again face capacity limits,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a brief dissent that was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

No justice noted a dissent from the New Jersey decision.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Garage fire leaves kills 5 animals
Garage fire leaves 5 animals dead
MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000
A Colorado couple’s young child refused to wear a mask while on an airplane in Denver.
Family kicked off flight after toddler refuses to wear mask
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be facing a surprise during their...
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be faced with a surprise during their next visit to Community Hospital

Latest News

Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Breaking a sedentary lifestyle during COVID
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students...
Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge