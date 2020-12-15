Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

