MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County School District (MCSD) released late Monday afternoon that their Director of Technology, Robert “Steve” McEwin, has been terminated from his position and has subsequently been arrested by the Montrose Police Department following an internal investigation completed by the district.

The district says that McEwin was arrested for Second Degree Forgery, use of a forged academic record, and felony theft. The total amount McEwin embezzled is still under criminal investigation but may exceed $400,000 according to MCSD.

The findings were uncovered after the district began a personnel performance evaluation of McEwin in September of this year, and during this process, the district says they uncovered suspicious activity, questionable expenditures, and potential financial impropriety. Additionally, the district discovered that McEwin falsely claimed he had completed a doctoral program for which he received additional compensation.

After uncovering these findings, the MCSD transferred the information over to police, and the two worked together in a two months-long investigation, which ultimately led to McEwin’s termination and criminal apprehension.

In a release from the district, they stated, “While Montrose County School District cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, we feel it is in the public interest to know that there is no place in our organization for fraud or illegal conduct and MCSD will refer anyone responsible for criminal action to be arrested and prosecuted.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.