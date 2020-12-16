Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.
There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.
“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.
