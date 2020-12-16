Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction family loses pets and Christmas presents in garage fire
MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be facing a surprise during their...
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be faced with a surprise during their next visit to Community Hospital
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House...
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety for factory workers
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden touts Cabinet diversity, names Buttigieg
The first COVID-19 vaccination done in Mesa County
Family Health West begins the vaccination of 300 of their front line staff
In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, an injured person is transported to an ambulance after a...
Islamic State widow convicted in Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in Paris
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety in factories