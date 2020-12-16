Advertisement

Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission: Impossible 7” over COVID-19 protocol violations.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The British tabloid The Sun has released an audio recording of Tom Cruise scolding film crew members over a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The expletive-laden reprimand happened in Britain on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” after two crew members were standing within about six feet of one another.

Cruise is heard on the audio recording threatening to fire those who do it again.

He also mentioned the jobs that depend on continued production and people losing their homes because they are out of work.

The pandemic halted the film’s production once in February and again in October.

Cruise has apparently gone to great lengths to avoid further delays.

According to British media, he paid nearly $700,000 out of his own pocket for a ship to isolate cast and crew during production.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is set to release in November 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction family loses pets and Christmas presents in garage fire
MCSD Director of Technology terminated, alleged embezzlement may exceed $400,000
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be facing a surprise during their...
Grand Valley seniors using Rocky Mountain Health Plans could be faced with a surprise during their next visit to Community Hospital
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden introduces ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation pick
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House...
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety for factory workers
The first COVID-19 vaccination done in Mesa County
Family Health West begins the vaccination of 300 of their front line staff
In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, an injured person is transported to an ambulance after a...
Islamic State widow convicted in Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in Paris
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: The next hot zones, African American deaths, and safety in factories