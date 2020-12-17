10-year-old donates to toys for tots as birthday wish

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

“Cause the world’s given me so much and I want to give back,” those are the words of 10-year-old Zoe Ramirez, a girl that’s been giving back to toys for tots since she was six years old.

Her birthday just so happens to fall during the month of December and every year instead of gifts, she asks that her friends instead make a donation to Toys for Tots.

This year, she made the donation of around 70 toys, over the past four years it has equated to over 200 in total.

“So I went around my neighborhood and gave my neighborhood and gave my neighbors these notes to ask them to grab toys and coats,” says Ramirez.

Zoe and her brother even work on chores in the summer to start raising money so they can purchase toys for Toys for Tots.

“It feels pretty great cause I know that a lot of kids are going to be happy on Christmas morning,” says Ramirez.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.