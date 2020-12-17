Advertisement

US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage campaign discovered when the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye learned it had been breached.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russia.

The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

It was the most detailed comments yet from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency since reports emerged this weekend that government agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments were among those whose secure data and email were penetrated by the sophisticated hack.

CISA also warned that it will be difficult to remove the malware inserted through network software. The agency said that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organizations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Jacob Pierce, 26
Delta PD nabs suspect who caused GJ schools to shelter in place, shut down 1st and Patterson last week
Shelter in place at Nisley Elementary, likely to impact school release
School District 51 plans to return to in-person learning next semester
School District 51 plans to return to in-person learning next semester
The first COVID-19 vaccination done in Mesa County
Family Health West begins the vaccination of 300 of their front line staff

Latest News

How COVID-19 is changing the gig worker industry
How COVID-19 is changing the gig worker industry
The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in...
Dozens of states file antitrust lawsuit against Google
A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
5 big COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts saying otherwise
Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need
Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need