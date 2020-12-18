Delta County administers first COVID-19 vaccines to hospital workers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Delta County for the first time on Thursday morning. A surgical nurse at Delta County Memorial Hospital was the first person to receive a vaccine, with 80 hospital workers in total being vaccinated on Thursday.

75 additional shots are scheduled for DCMH workers on Friday, with 20 more on Saturday. Health care workers receive the vaccine first as part of Colorado’s three phase rollout of the vaccine. High-risk individuals will follow, with the vaccine likely available to the general public by this summer.

For those who were a part of the historic moment on Thursday, one word came to mind –– hope.

“It’s giving me hope,” said Gwendolyn Eslinger, a nurse who was the first person to receive the vaccine in Delta County. “I think it’s important that we get this done so we can stay here and take care of our patients.”

The hospital will administer 175 doses of the vaccine this week. They expect a large shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive next week, with more than 300 doses.

Delta County Memorial Hospital will also receive 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, once it is officially cleared for widespread distribution.

Anyone who gets the vaccine must receive a second shot 21 days after the first. Both shots must be administered by the same provider. For example, if you take the initial vaccine dose at Delta Memorial, you will get the second shot there as well, three weeks later.

“It’s a good thing to make sure people come back,” says Mike Lane, Delta County District 1 Commissioner. “This makes sure they don’t have any adverse reactions.”

Delta County, and Colorado as a whole, is one step closer to defeating COVID-19.

