Clifton drive-by shooting suspects facing attempted murder charges

Multiple nearby houses were damaged in the shooting
Multiple nearby houses were damaged in the shooting(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two men are facing multiple counts of attempted murder in the first degree, following a drive-by shooting in Clifton early Thursday morning.

Justin Fowler, 21, of Grand Junction, and Trey Shriver, 20, were arrested on Thursday just after 1 a.m. Officers with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a shooting at the intersection of Moonlight Court and Belford Avenue when the two men appeared at the scene, in a maroon Toyota car matching witness descriptions from the shooting. Both men initially faced charges including reckless endangerment, prohibited use of weapons, and unlawful possession.

Investigators have now determined that the suspects were directly targeting residents inside the home that was shot at.

“Their charges have been amended to include two additional charges of attempted first-degree murder,” said Megan Terlecky, Public Information Officer for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. However, multiple houses sustained damage, including roughly $2000 worth of damage at the targeted house. Some neighbors say the shots sounded like firecrackers, and didn’t think anything was wrong until police arrived. The two suspects returned shortly after, and were brought into custody.

“We are talking to potential witnesses and people in the area,” Terlecky explained, confirming that the investigation remains ongoing. “Investigators are still talking with residents to determine how many other homes also sustained damage from the shooting.”

At least two other homes were damaged, along with the house which had been targeted. The sheriff’s office is still in the process of determining a potential motive behind the shooting.

