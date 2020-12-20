St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter made a landing at Clifton Elementary School early Saturday morning after cold weather and ice prevented the helicopter from landing on the helipad at the hospital.

Clifton Fire Protection District picked up the crew and patient and transported them to St. Mary’s Hospital by ground.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. and the helicopter was able to leave the school around 8 a.m.

