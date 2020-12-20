Advertisement

St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary

St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter made a landing at Clifton Elementary School early Saturday morning after cold weather and ice prevented the helicopter from landing on the helipad at the hospital.

Clifton Fire Protection District picked up the crew and patient and transported them to St. Mary’s Hospital by ground.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. and the helicopter was able to leave the school around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Polis announces expansion of Five Star Program: “I want to applaud Mesa County”
Credit: David Jones
Two arrested for firing a dozen rounds at occupied Clifton home, firing rounds into GJPD building
Multiple nearby houses were damaged in the shooting
Clifton drive-by shooting suspects facing attempted murder charges
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Lorre Cutts gives a thumbs up to the media after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Giddy with anticipation,” first vaccinations given at St. Mary’s

Latest News

Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas
Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas
Western Slope honors fallen veterans with wreaths
Western Slope honors fallen veterans with wreaths
One thousand gifts were given throughout the valley
Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas
2600 wreaths were placed across the Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Western Slope honors fallen veterans with wreaths