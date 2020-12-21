Clifton man arrested on sexual assault charges involving two separate juveniles

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Gary Harding, 73 of Clifton, into custody on Dec. 18 after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Harding is facing the following charges:

9 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, Pattern of Abuse (Class 3 Felony)

3 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

Indeterminate Sentence Enhancement (Jessica’s Law)

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between August 1, 2009, and November 13, 2020, involving two separate juveniles.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.