Advertisement

Clifton man arrested on sexual assault charges involving two separate juveniles

Gary Harding, 73
Gary Harding, 73(Credit: MCSO)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Gary Harding, 73 of Clifton, into custody on Dec. 18 after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Harding is facing the following charges:

  • 9 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, Pattern of Abuse (Class 3 Felony)
  • 3 counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)
  • Indeterminate Sentence Enhancement (Jessica’s Law)

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between August 1, 2009, and November 13, 2020, involving two separate juveniles.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
Two abandoned trailer homes caught on fire around 9 PM Saturday night.
Two abandoned trailer homes caught fire
Investigation underway after shooting in Shavano Valley
Multiple nearby houses were damaged in the shooting
Clifton drive-by shooting suspects facing attempted murder charges
One thousand gifts were given throughout the valley
Hope of the Grand Valley holds drive-thru Christmas

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
dog
Dog helps child abuse victims
kittens
Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County
turkey trot
Grand Junction Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot cancellation impacts