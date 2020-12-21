Investigation underway after shooting in Shavano Valley

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An investigation is underway after a female was shot in Shavano Valley in Montrose County Saturday morning.

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies and EMS responded to the 16000 block of Shavano Valley Road at approximately 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a possible gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a woman with a gunshot wound, and immediately transported the victim to the Montrose Memorial Hospital.

Information regarding the incident is extremely limited at this point. Authorities have not released how or why she was shot, or any other circumstances surrounding the incident. The female’s condition remains unknown at this time.

Officials did say they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. The MCSO and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are currently heading the investigation.

This story will be updated when further information is obtained.

