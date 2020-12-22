Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

From airports to interstates, the holidays usually see busy travel days, but this year the travel forecast is predicting most Coloradans are staying home for the holidays-- that’s according to AAA data, that says most people made the choice due to public health concerns.

This will be the first time in the decline since 2002.

CDOT still expect some people to be traveling, which means still taking all the right precautions.

“The end of 2020 is very different in many ways compared to other years, but what is not different is making sure you have more than enough travel time to get where you’re going,” says Elise Thatcher, NWC Communications Manager, CDOT.

Preparations include: checking COtrip for the weather, checking tires and oil on a vehicle and water and snacks for unexpected delays.

