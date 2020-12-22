Advertisement

Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020

Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020
Colorado holiday travel decline in 2020(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

From airports to interstates, the holidays usually see busy travel days, but this year the travel forecast is predicting most Coloradans are staying home for the holidays-- that’s according to AAA data, that says most people made the choice due to public health concerns.

This will be the first time in the decline since 2002.

CDOT still expect some people to be traveling, which means still taking all the right precautions.

“The end of 2020 is very different in many ways compared to other years, but what is not different is making sure you have more than enough travel time to get where you’re going,” says Elise Thatcher, NWC Communications Manager, CDOT.

Preparations include: checking COtrip for the weather, checking tires and oil on a vehicle and water and snacks for unexpected delays.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Harding, 73
Clifton man arrested on sexual assault charges involving two separate juveniles
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Investigation underway after shooting in Shavano Valley
Two abandoned trailer homes caught on fire around 9 PM Saturday night.
Two abandoned trailer homes caught fire
St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary
St. Mary’s Hospital helicopter lands at Clifton Elementary

Latest News

Credit: Montrose County
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Montrose County
Moderna vaccine administered to Community Hospital staff
Moderna vaccine administered to Community Hospital staff
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Delays expected on I-70 in Idaho Springs on Tuesday